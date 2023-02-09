Fmr Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.88MM shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX). This represents 6.964% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 9.23MM shares and 3.63% of the company, an increase in shares of 93.61% and an increase in total ownership of 3.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.31% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is $338.23. The forecasts range from a low of $282.80 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.31% from its latest reported closing price of $293.33.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is $9,756MM, an increase of 9.24%. The projected annual EPS is $16.14, an increase of 24.46%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 2.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTX is 0.59%, an increase of 3.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 280,842K shares. The put/call ratio of VRTX is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,525K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,570K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 9,146K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,300K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 7.10% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 8,029K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,236K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 85.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,648K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,531K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 8.77% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,814K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,661K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) - a rare, life-threatening genetic disease - and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of cell and genetic therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

