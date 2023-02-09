Fmr Increases Position in Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.04MM shares of Urban Edge Properties (UE). This represents 9.401% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2019 they reported 5.37MM shares and 4.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 105.56% and an increase in total ownership of 4.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.05% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Urban Edge Properties is $19.38. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 21.05% from its latest reported closing price of $16.01.

The projected annual revenue for Urban Edge Properties is $421MM, a decrease of 0.93%. The projected annual EPS is $0.35, a decrease of 45.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 451 funds or institutions reporting positions in Urban Edge Properties. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UE is 0.16%, an increase of 0.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 130,338K shares. The put/call ratio of UE is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,594K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,706K shares, representing an increase of 10.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,668K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,605K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 3.81% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,327K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,386K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Resolution Capital holds 4,919K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,658K shares, representing a decrease of 55.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UE by 32.29% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 4,454K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,828K shares, representing an increase of 14.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UE by 10.55% over the last quarter.

Urban Edge Properties Declares $0.16 Dividend

On November 2, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share ($0.64 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 14, 2022 received the payment on December 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

At the current share price of $16.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.51%, the lowest has been 2.99%, and the highest has been 12.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.55 (n=220).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.27%.

Urban Edge Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.