Fmr Increases Position in Unum Group (UNM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.80MM shares of Unum Group (UNM). This represents 8.94% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 17.40MM shares and 8.51% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.34% and an increase in total ownership of 0.43% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.51% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Unum Group is $47.08. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 10.51% from its latest reported closing price of $42.60.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group is $12,368MM, an increase of 3.14%. The projected annual EPS is $6.36, a decrease of 2.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 997 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNM is 0.27%, an increase of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 177,205K shares. The put/call ratio of UNM is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 13,541K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,744K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 45.69% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,494K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,782K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 8.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,097K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,035K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 20.33% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 5,086K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 45.99% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 5,075K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,311K shares, representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 35.53% over the last quarter.

Unum Group Declares $0.33 Dividend

On January 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 26, 2023 will receive the payment on February 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share.

At the current share price of $42.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.06%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 10.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Unum Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Unum Group provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace, and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and provided $7.6 billion in benefits.

