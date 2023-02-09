Fmr Increases Position in Tyra Tech (TYRA)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.88MM shares of Tyra Tech Inc (TYRA). This represents 9.192% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.47MM shares and 8.41% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.83% and an increase in total ownership of 0.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.08% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tyra Tech is $20.40. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 56.08% from its latest reported closing price of $13.07.

The projected annual revenue for Tyra Tech is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tyra Tech. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 10.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYRA is 0.34%, an increase of 43.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 36,056K shares. The put/call ratio of TYRA is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 7,236K shares representing 17.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 6,448K shares representing 15.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Canaan Partners XI holds 4,410K shares representing 10.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 2,519K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,472K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tyra Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. is a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Tyra is using its proprietary SNÅP platform, which is optimized to enable rapid and precise refinement of structural design through iterative molecular SNÅPshots, in order to generate next-generation product candidates that are specifically designed to address acquired drug resistance and provide alternative treatment options. Tyra is initially focused on developing a pipeline of selective inhibitors of the Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor, or FGFR, family, which are altered in approximately 7% of all cancers. Tyra's lead product candidate, TYRA-300, is designed to selectively inhibit FGFR3, with an initial focus on patients with bladder cancer.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.