Fmr Increases Position in Thryv Holdings (THRY)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.17MM shares of Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY). This represents 14.999% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 10.82% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.70% and an increase in total ownership of 4.18% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.30% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Thryv Holdings is $37.48. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 57.30% from its latest reported closing price of $23.83.

The projected annual revenue for Thryv Holdings is $917MM, a decrease of 21.43%. The projected annual EPS is $0.57, a decrease of 82.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thryv Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THRY is 0.21%, a decrease of 20.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.59% to 36,928K shares. The put/call ratio of THRY is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,240K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,190K shares, representing an increase of 46.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 94.75% over the last quarter.

Paulson & holds 2,138K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,007K shares representing 5.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares, representing a decrease of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Mudrick Capital Management holds 1,837K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,801K shares, representing a decrease of 215.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THRY by 66.15% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,345K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Thryv Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end customer experience software built for growing small to medium sized businesses (SMBs) that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business. With Thryv®, SMBs can get the job, manage the job and get credit. Thryv's award-winning platform provides modernized business functions, allowing SMBs to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These functions include building a digital customer database, automated marketing through email and text, updating business listings across the internet, scheduling online appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, and processing payments.

