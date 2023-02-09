Fmr Increases Position in ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of ThredUp Inc. Class A (TDUP). This represents 5.904% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 12, 2022 they reported 2.28MM shares and 3.48% of the company, an increase in shares of 80.98% and an increase in total ownership of 2.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 108.92% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for ThredUp Inc. is $3.47. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 108.92% from its latest reported closing price of $1.66.

The projected annual revenue for ThredUp Inc. is $309MM, an increase of 6.73%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in ThredUp Inc.. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 11.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDUP is 0.03%, a decrease of 42.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.98% to 75,844K shares. The put/call ratio of TDUP is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 7,812K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,800K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 24.58% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,154K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 57.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 82.80% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,154K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,591K shares, representing an increase of 57.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 84.72% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 5,900K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,656K shares, representing an increase of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDUP by 68.65% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,255K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company.

ThredUp Background Information

ThredUP is transforming resale with the mission to inspire a new generation of consumers to think secondhand first. By making it easy to buy and sell secondhand, thredUP has become one of the world's largest resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes and accessories. thredUP is extending the life cycle of clothing, changing the way consumers shop and ushering in a more sustainable future for the fashion industry.

