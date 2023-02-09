Fmr Increases Position in Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.08MM shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (TNGX). This represents 8.291% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.18MM shares and 6.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.48% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 143.65% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tango Therapeutics is $14.96. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 143.65% from its latest reported closing price of $6.14.

The projected annual revenue for Tango Therapeutics is $27MM, an increase of 11.50%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tango Therapeutics. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 6.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNGX is 0.26%, a decrease of 11.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 68,981K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Trv Gp Iv holds 19,364K shares representing 21.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 6,872K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 4,500K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,201K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,302K shares, representing an increase of 45.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 24.71% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 4,117K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,508K shares, representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 32.54% over the last quarter.

Tango Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company discovers and develops drugs and medicines for the treatment of patients. Tango Therapeutics serves customers in the State of Massachusetts.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

