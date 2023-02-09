Fmr Increases Position in Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.65MM shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM). This represents 14.999% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 6.57MM shares and 10.26% of the company, an increase in shares of 46.72% and an increase in total ownership of 4.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.19% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tandem Diabetes Care is $61.13. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 43.19% from its latest reported closing price of $42.69.

The projected annual revenue for Tandem Diabetes Care is $909MM, an increase of 14.91%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 734 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tandem Diabetes Care. This is a decrease of 97 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNDM is 0.20%, a decrease of 9.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.67% to 77,277K shares. The put/call ratio of TNDM is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,556K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,856K shares, representing an increase of 37.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 36.27% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 3,124K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,640K shares, representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 1.05% over the last quarter.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 2,800K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 0.17% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,140K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 778K shares, representing an increase of 63.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 132.44% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,010K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares, representing an increase of 15.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNDM by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to improving the lives of people with diabetes through relentless innovation and revolutionary customer experience. The Company takes an innovative, user-centric approach to the design, development and commercialization of products for people with diabetes who use insulin. Tandem's flagship product, the t:slim X2™ insulin pump, is capable of remote software updates using a personal computer and features integrated continuous glucose monitoring. Tandem is based in San Diego, California.

