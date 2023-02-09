Fmr Increases Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.60MM shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. Class A Common Stock (SG). This represents 14.999% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 12.70MM shares and 13.31% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.91% and an increase in total ownership of 1.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.51% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sweetgreen, Inc. is $18.62. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 79.51% from its latest reported closing price of $10.37.

The projected annual revenue for Sweetgreen, Inc. is $654MM, an increase of 45.95%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sweetgreen, Inc.. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SG is 0.42%, an increase of 32.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.97% to 110,641K shares. The put/call ratio of SG is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,016K shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,509K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SG by 11.57% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 10,563K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,966K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 54.00% over the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 6,843K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,888K shares, representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 32.77% over the last quarter.

Revolution Growth Management holds 6,242K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 5,292K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,151K shares, representing an increase of 59.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SG by 15.21% over the last quarter.

Sweetgreen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sweetgreen is an American fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. It was founded in August 2007 by Nicolas Jammet, Nathaniel Ru, and Jonathan Neman, three months after they graduated from the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

