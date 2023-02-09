Fmr Increases Position in Surgery Partners (SGRY)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.39MM shares of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY). This represents 15.726% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.47MM shares and 11.72% of the company, an increase in shares of 75.58% and an increase in total ownership of 4.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.63% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Surgery Partners is $46.21. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $72.45. The average price target represents an increase of 38.63% from its latest reported closing price of $33.33.

The projected annual revenue for Surgery Partners is $2,861MM, an increase of 17.14%. The projected annual EPS is $0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 398 funds or institutions reporting positions in Surgery Partners. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGRY is 0.21%, a decrease of 16.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 103,909K shares. The put/call ratio of SGRY is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 49,065K shares representing 40.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,391K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,342K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 11.46% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 3,648K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares, representing an increase of 42.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 70.99% over the last quarter.

FBALX - Fidelity Balanced Fund holds 2,966K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,654K shares, representing an increase of 10.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 17.31% over the last quarter.

SASMX - ClearBridge Small Cap Growth Fund holds 2,582K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,626K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGRY by 26.50% over the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Surgery Partners is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Surgery Partners is a leading healthcare services company with a differentiated outpatient delivery model focused on providing high quality, cost effective solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of both patients and physicians. Founded in 2004, Surgery Partners is one of the largest and fastest growing surgical services businesses in the country, with more than 180 locations in 30 states, including ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, multi-specialty physician practices and urgent care facilities.

