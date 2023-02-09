Fmr Increases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.96MM shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM). This represents 14.137% of the company.

In their previous filing dated September 12, 2022 they reported 10.91MM shares and 10.15% of the company, an increase in shares of 37.14% and an increase in total ownership of 3.98% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.37% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sprouts Farmers Market is $32.64. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 1.37% from its latest reported closing price of $32.20.

The projected annual revenue for Sprouts Farmers Market is $6,852MM, an increase of 8.41%. The projected annual EPS is $2.44, an increase of 6.23%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sprouts Farmers Market. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFM is 0.25%, an increase of 7.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 122,383K shares. The put/call ratio of SFM is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,923K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,106K shares, representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 27.03% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,202K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,222K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 9.07% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 3,871K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,872K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 11.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,213K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,235K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 13.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,136K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,152K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFM by 9.56% over the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 360 stores in 23 states nationwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

