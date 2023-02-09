Fmr Increases Position in Southwall Technologies (SWTX)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.36MM shares of Southwall Technologies Inc (SWTX). This represents 15.004% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 6.05MM shares and 12.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 54.81% and an increase in total ownership of 2.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.00% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Southwall Technologies is $65.79. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 111.00% from its latest reported closing price of $31.18.

The projected annual revenue for Southwall Technologies is $28MM, a decrease of 21.12%. The projected annual EPS is -$5.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwall Technologies. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWTX is 0.19%, an increase of 23.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.77% to 67,532K shares. The put/call ratio of SWTX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,526K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,028K shares, representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 8.82% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 4,831K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,471K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,867K shares, representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 3.64% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 3,460K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Boxer Capital holds 3,422K shares representing 5.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,076K shares, representing an increase of 39.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWTX by 69.60% over the last quarter.

