Fmr Increases Position in SiTime (SITM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.68MM shares of SiTime Corp (SITM). This represents 12.511% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 11, 2022 they reported 2.16MM shares and 10.37% of the company, an increase in shares of 24.24% and an increase in total ownership of 2.14% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.29% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for SiTime is $120.87. The forecasts range from a low of $96.96 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.29% from its latest reported closing price of $124.98.

The projected annual revenue for SiTime is $244MM, a decrease of 13.89%. The projected annual EPS is $1.97, an increase of 79.54%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiTime. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITM is 0.18%, a decrease of 22.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.07% to 19,384K shares. The put/call ratio of SITM is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,558K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,478K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 44.08% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 691K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 429K shares, representing an increase of 37.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 69.91% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 612K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 43.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 488K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 26.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 27.92% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 469K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITM by 49.17% over the last quarter.

SiTime Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Its programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.