Fmr Increases Position in SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.55MM shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE). This represents 11.012% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 11, 2022 they reported 5.98MM shares and 10.12% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.61% and an increase in total ownership of 0.89% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.33% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for SAGE Therapeutics is $56.61. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 26.33% from its latest reported closing price of $44.81.

The projected annual revenue for SAGE Therapeutics is $118MM, an increase of 1,729.34%. The projected annual EPS is -$8.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in SAGE Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 50 owner(s) or 9.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAGE is 0.16%, an increase of 38.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 57,912K shares. The put/call ratio of SAGE is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,933K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,750K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 33.16% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,971K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,973K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 22.99% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,140K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 27.81% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 1,808K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 22.29% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,798K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,829K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAGE by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sage Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies with the potential to transform the lives of people with debilitating disorders of the brain. The Company is pursuing new pathways with the goal of improving brain health, and its depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry franchise programs aim to change how brain disorders are thought about and treated. Its mission is to make medicines that matter so people can get better, sooner.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.