Fmr Increases Position in Royalty Pharma (RPRX)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 44.11MM shares of Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX). This represents 9.999% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 22.08MM shares and 5.14% of the company, an increase in shares of 99.78% and an increase in total ownership of 4.86% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.01% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royalty Pharma is $54.78. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 44.01% from its latest reported closing price of $38.04.

The projected annual revenue for Royalty Pharma is $2,624MM, an increase of 16.77%. The projected annual EPS is $3.66, an increase of 214.47%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royalty Pharma. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 2.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPRX is 0.61%, a decrease of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.99% to 341,955K shares. The put/call ratio of RPRX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baillie Gifford & holds 17,119K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,868K shares, representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 64.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,090K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,261K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 7.67% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 10,882K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,371K shares, representing a decrease of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 15.14% over the last quarter.

MSEQX - Growth Portfolio Class I holds 9,277K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,788K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 6.59% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,568K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,017K shares, representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Royalty Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry's leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma's current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J's Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer's Xtandi, Biogen's Tysabri, Gilead's HIV franchise, Merck's Januvia, Novartis' Promacta, and Vertex's Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko and Trikafta, and five development-stage product candidates.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.