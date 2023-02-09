Fmr Increases Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.66MM shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ). This represents 8.424% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 12.90MM shares and 7.92% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.89% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.82% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for RLJ Lodging Trust is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.82% from its latest reported closing price of $12.16.

The projected annual revenue for RLJ Lodging Trust is $1,381MM, an increase of 22.17%. The projected annual EPS is $0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in RLJ Lodging Trust. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RLJ is 0.22%, a decrease of 9.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 171,541K shares. The put/call ratio of RLJ is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,362K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,364K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 6.15% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,565K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,641K shares, representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 16.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,809K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,929K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 6.69% over the last quarter.

H holds 4,604K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,446K shares, representing a decrease of 18.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,309K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,619K shares, representing a decrease of 7.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RLJ by 11.77% over the last quarter.

RLJ Lodging Trust Declares $0.05 Dividend

On December 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $12.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.64%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.44%, the lowest has been 0.23%, and the highest has been 20.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.51 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 4.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.85%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 101 hotels with approximately 22,400 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

