Fmr Increases Position in Repay Holdings (RPAY)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.85MM shares of Repay Holdings Corp (RPAY). This represents 8.641% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 6.75MM shares and 7.45% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.26% and an increase in total ownership of 1.19% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.90% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Repay Holdings is $12.29. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.90% from its latest reported closing price of $9.61.

The projected annual revenue for Repay Holdings is $318MM, an increase of 18.39%. The projected annual EPS is $0.92, an increase of 2,082.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Repay Holdings. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPAY is 0.14%, a decrease of 34.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.13% to 97,986K shares. The put/call ratio of RPAY is 5.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,739K shares representing 11.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,007K shares, representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 48.59% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 5,342K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,952K shares, representing an increase of 26.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 19.71% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 5,215K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,241K shares, representing an increase of 18.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 25.79% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 3,915K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815K shares, representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 43.29% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,801K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,728K shares, representing a decrease of 68.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RPAY by 64.23% over the last quarter.

Repay Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

