Fmr Increases Position in Rent-A-Center (RCII)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.35MM shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII). This represents 14.999% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 10, 2022 they reported 6.50MM shares and 10.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 28.45% and an increase in total ownership of 4.01% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.84% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rent-A-Center is $35.13. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 22.84% from its latest reported closing price of $28.60.

The projected annual revenue for Rent-A-Center is $4,142MM, a decrease of 6.42%. The projected annual EPS is $3.49, an increase of 877.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rent-A-Center. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCII is 0.13%, a decrease of 11.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 52,454K shares. The put/call ratio of RCII is 2.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,900K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,759K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCII by 5.18% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,355K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Engaged Capital holds 2,565K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares, representing an increase of 8.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCII by 26.21% over the last quarter.

Ieq Capital holds 1,990K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,990K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCII by 0.35% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 1,785K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares, representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCII by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Rent-a-Center Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the cash and credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling its partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing its differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 1,950 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com.The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 460 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.