Fmr Increases Position in Purple Innovation (PRPL)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.18MM shares of Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL). This represents 12.23% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 7.93MM shares and 11.93% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.95% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.01% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Purple Innovation is $6.66. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 18.01% from its latest reported closing price of $5.64.

The projected annual revenue for Purple Innovation is $625MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Purple Innovation. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 7.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRPL is 0.12%, an increase of 26.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.96% to 90,743K shares. The put/call ratio of PRPL is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Coliseum Capital Management holds 40,854K shares representing 44.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

No Street GP holds 4,700K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,350K shares, representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRPL by 41.74% over the last quarter.

Freshford Capital Management holds 3,496K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing an increase of 50.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRPL by 75.21% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,370K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRPL by 95.94% over the last quarter.

AVEGX - Ave Maria Growth Fund holds 3,031K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. Purple designs and manufactures a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Its products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of its own manufacturing processes. Its proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of Its comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate its offerings from other competitors' products. Purple markets and sells its products through its direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and its owned retail showrooms.

