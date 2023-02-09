Fmr Increases Position in Pure Storage (PSTG)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40.59MM shares of Pure Storage Inc (PSTG). This represents 13.413% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 10, 2022 they reported 30.19MM shares and 10.41% of the company, an increase in shares of 34.44% and an increase in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.85% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pure Storage is $39.53. The forecasts range from a low of $32.62 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 29.85% from its latest reported closing price of $30.44.

The projected annual revenue for Pure Storage is $2,809MM, an increase of 5.93%. The projected annual EPS is $1.30, an increase of 2,743.89%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 819 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pure Storage. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTG is 0.30%, an increase of 12.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.97% to 284,848K shares. The put/call ratio of PSTG is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Champlain Investment Partners holds 14,283K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,524K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 10.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,562K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,100K shares, representing a decrease of 36.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 54.80% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 11,619K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,474K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 4.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,458K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,362K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 12.23% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,140K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,153K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSTG by 10.82% over the last quarter.

Pure Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pure Storage gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

