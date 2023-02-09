Fmr Increases Position in Procept BioRobotics (PRCT)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.55MM shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT). This represents 14.642% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.58MM shares and 10.52% of the company, an increase in shares of 43.12% and an increase in total ownership of 4.12% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.22% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Procept BioRobotics is $54.06. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 47.22% from its latest reported closing price of $36.72.

The projected annual revenue for Procept BioRobotics is $128MM, an increase of 108.16%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Procept BioRobotics. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 10.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRCT is 0.48%, an increase of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 35,009K shares. The put/call ratio of PRCT is 7.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

CPMG holds 9,055K shares representing 20.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,918K shares, representing a decrease of 20.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 2.70% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,574K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company.

FSMEX - Medical Technology and Devices Portfolio holds 1,350K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 11.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 6.47% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,167K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 27.89% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,103K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,097K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRCT by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Procept BioRobotics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PROCEPT is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. PROCEPT has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 100 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

