Fmr Increases Position in Primo Water (PRMW)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.62MM shares of Primo Water Corp. (PRMW). This represents 5.98% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.35MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.16% and an increase in total ownership of 0.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.87% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Primo Water is $17.35. The forecasts range from a low of $17.18 to a high of $17.86. The average price target represents an increase of 9.87% from its latest reported closing price of $15.79.

The projected annual revenue for Primo Water is $2,386MM. The projected annual EPS is $0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primo Water. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRMW is 0.29%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 177,661K shares. The put/call ratio of PRMW is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 8,624K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,416K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMW by 0.91% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,136K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,998K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRMW by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Praesidium Investment Management Company holds 6,419K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,470K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRMW by 3.96% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 5,806K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,670K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRMW by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,606K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,299K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRMW by 80.72% over the last quarter.

Primo Water Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America, Europeand Israeland generates approximately $2.1 billionin annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to commercial businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 22,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint representing a top five position. Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North Americaas well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection. Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida(USA).

