Fmr Increases Position in On Assignment (ASGN)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.00MM shares of On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN). This represents 12.017% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.71MM shares and 10.96% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.00% and an increase in total ownership of 1.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.35% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for On Assignment is $103.53. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.35% from its latest reported closing price of $91.34.

The projected annual revenue for On Assignment is $4,859MM, an increase of 6.07%. The projected annual EPS is $6.88, an increase of 29.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 710 funds or institutions reporting positions in On Assignment. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 7.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASGN is 0.27%, a decrease of 4.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 60,494K shares. The put/call ratio of ASGN is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Boston Partners holds 2,252K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,215K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 65.62% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,087K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BSCFX - BARON SMALL CAP FUND holds 1,750K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,467K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 0.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,423K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,430K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASGN by 3.86% over the last quarter.

ASGN Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ECS, a segment of ASGN, delivers advanced solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,000 employees throughout the United States.

