Fmr Increases Position in MAXIMUS (MMS)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.52MM shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS). This represents 5.789% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 13, 2019 they reported 0.85MM shares and 1.32% of the company, an increase in shares of 316.01% and an increase in total ownership of 4.47% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.57% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for MAXIMUS is $77.52. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.57% from its latest reported closing price of $75.58.

The projected annual revenue for MAXIMUS is $4,822MM, an increase of 1.96%. The projected annual EPS is $3.86, an increase of 24.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 724 funds or institutions reporting positions in MAXIMUS. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMS is 0.21%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.91% to 73,484K shares. The put/call ratio of MMS is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 6,170K shares representing 10.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,673K shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 3.14% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 3,645K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares, representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,891K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares, representing an increase of 44.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 73.09% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,733K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,680K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 0.06% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 2,619K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMS by 0.80% over the last quarter.

MAXIMUS Declares $0.28 Dividend

On January 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $75.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.48%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.33%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 2.26%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Maximus Background Information

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With more than 30,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

