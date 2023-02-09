Fmr Increases Position in KB Home (KBH)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.96MM shares of KB Home (KBH). This represents 5.799% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.24MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 53.41% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.51% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for KB Home is $41.65. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.51% from its latest reported closing price of $37.69.

The projected annual revenue for KB Home is $6,163MM, a decrease of 10.73%. The projected annual EPS is $7.00, a decrease of 25.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 682 funds or institutions reporting positions in KB Home. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KBH is 0.15%, a decrease of 7.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.47% to 94,546K shares. The put/call ratio of KBH is 5.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 4,003K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,981K shares, representing an increase of 0.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,530K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,593K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 5.17% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,065K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,625K shares, representing an increase of 14.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KBH by 9.25% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,958K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,958K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

KB Home Background Information

KB Home is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since its founding in 1957. KB Home operates in 38 markets in eight states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as second move-up and active adults. KB Home is differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in its KB Home Studios. In addition, its industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for its buyers compared to a typical resale home. The company takes a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA's homebuilder programs - ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®.

