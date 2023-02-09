Fmr Increases Position in Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.74MM shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC). This represents 8.989% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.63MM shares and 8.66% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.11% and an increase in total ownership of 0.33% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.60% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hanmi Financial is $28.05. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.60% from its latest reported closing price of $23.65.

The projected annual revenue for Hanmi Financial is $301MM, an increase of 11.18%. The projected annual EPS is $3.17, a decrease of 5.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 457 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hanmi Financial. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAFC is 0.10%, an increase of 5.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 33,169K shares. The put/call ratio of HAFC is 1.00, indicating a neutral outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,047K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 1,553K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares, representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 13.11% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 1,249K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,225K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,270K shares, representing a decrease of 3.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 5.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 944K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAFC by 13.03% over the last quarter.

Hanmi Financial Declares $0.25 Dividend

On October 27, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 4, 2022 received the payment on November 23, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $23.65 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.86%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 11.25%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.43 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.26 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Hanmi Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses.

