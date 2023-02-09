Fmr Increases Position in First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.89MM shares of First Northwest BanCorp (FNWB). This represents 8.989% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.80MM shares and 7.94% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.39% and an increase in total ownership of 1.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.11% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Northwest BanCorp is $18.10. The forecasts range from a low of $17.68 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 17.11% from its latest reported closing price of $15.46.

The projected annual revenue for First Northwest BanCorp is $90MM, an increase of 14.61%. The projected annual EPS is $2.07, an increase of 20.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Northwest BanCorp. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNWB is 0.16%, a decrease of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.38% to 5,727K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Private Capital Management holds 782K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 365K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares, representing a decrease of 10.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 11.22% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 257K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNWB by 9.79% over the last quarter.

HoldCo Asset Management holds 251K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 226K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Northwest Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Northwest is a bank holding company which primarily engages in the business activity of its subsidiary, First Federal. First Federal is a community-oriented financial institution serving Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, and King counties in Washington, through its Seattle lending center and ten full-service branches. Its business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings through hiring experienced bankers, geographic expansion, and diversifying its loan product mix, expanding its deposit product offerings that deliver value-added solutions, enhancing existing services and digital service delivery channels, and enhancing its infrastructure to support the changing needs and expectations of its customers.

