Fmr Increases Position in Dutch Bros Inc - (BROS)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.20MM shares of Dutch Bros Inc - Class A (BROS). This represents 13.622% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 4.17MM shares and 10.54% of the company, an increase in shares of 48.83% and an increase in total ownership of 3.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.74% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dutch Bros Inc - is $41.31. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.74% from its latest reported closing price of $37.99.

The projected annual revenue for Dutch Bros Inc - is $991MM, an increase of 46.38%. The projected annual EPS is $0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dutch Bros Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BROS is 0.28%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 76,760K shares. The put/call ratio of BROS is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

TSG Consumer Partners holds 53,486K shares representing 92.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59,466K shares, representing a decrease of 11.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 13.24% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,680K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Franklin Resources holds 1,335K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,519K shares, representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 78.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 989K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 2.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 853K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dutch Bros is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what the company does, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. Dutch Bros is more than just the products the company serves—it is dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of its employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, its unique drive-thru experience and its community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 471 locations in 11 states as of June 30, 2021.

