Fmr Increases Position in Doximity (DOCS)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.36MM shares of Doximity, Inc. (DOCS). This represents 7.365% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.57MM shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 134.03% and an increase in total ownership of 1.57% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.74% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Doximity is $40.53. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 8.74% from its latest reported closing price of $37.27.

The projected annual revenue for Doximity is $436MM, an increase of 13.36%. The projected annual EPS is $0.70, a decrease of 2.27%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doximity. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 5.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCS is 0.43%, a decrease of 9.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.32% to 133,188K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCS is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,403K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,334K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,007K shares, representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 85.01% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,976K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,483K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 4.23% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,131K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,545K shares, representing a decrease of 203.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 62.95% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,036K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26K shares, representing an increase of 99.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCS by 2,150.15% over the last quarter.

Doximity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better health care for their patients.

