Fmr Increases Position in DLocal (DLO)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.05MM shares of DLocal Limited Class A (DLO). This represents 9.911% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 10.01MM shares and 6.22% of the company, an increase in shares of 60.28% and an increase in total ownership of 3.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.82% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for DLocal is $23.57. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 40.82% from its latest reported closing price of $16.74.

The projected annual revenue for DLocal is $654MM, an increase of 73.65%. The projected annual EPS is $0.67, an increase of 74.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in DLocal. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DLO is 0.81%, a decrease of 19.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 157,630K shares. The put/call ratio of DLO is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

General Atlantic holds 57,311K shares representing 19.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 7,596K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,757K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 58.90% over the last quarter.

Addition One General Partner holds 7,039K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

D1 Capital Partners holds 5,284K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,858K shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 34.52% over the last quarter.

FAGAX - Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds 4,829K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,451K shares, representing an increase of 69.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DLO by 109.53% over the last quarter.

DLocal Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across APAC, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Through the “One dLocal” concept (one direct API, one platform, and one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs and settle funds globally without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market.

