Fmr Increases Position in Diamond Rock Hospitality (DRH)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.34MM shares of Diamond Rock Hospitality Co. (DRH). This represents 6.372% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 11.80MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 13.05% and an increase in total ownership of 0.77% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.09% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Diamond Rock Hospitality is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 13.09% from its latest reported closing price of $9.47.

The projected annual revenue for Diamond Rock Hospitality is $1,058MM, an increase of 12.99%. The projected annual EPS is $0.53, an increase of 42.73%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Diamond Rock Hospitality. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRH is 0.16%, a decrease of 0.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 254,680K shares. The put/call ratio of DRH is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 15,423K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,719K shares, representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 2.72% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 11,301K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,319K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 1.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,561K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,668K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 19.85% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 6,592K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,508K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 1.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,322K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,241K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRH by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Diamond Rock Hospitality Declares $0.03 Dividend

On August 2, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2022 received the payment on October 12, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

At the current share price of $9.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.18%, the lowest has been 1.21%, and the highest has been 12.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.59 (n=124).

The current dividend yield is 1.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.76%.

Diamondrock Hospitality Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

