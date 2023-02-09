Fmr Increases Position in Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.42MM shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (CYCN). This represents 7.865% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.62MM shares and 6.04% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.70% and an increase in total ownership of 1.82% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 508.96% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cyclerion Therapeutics is $4.08. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 508.96% from its latest reported closing price of $0.67.

The projected annual revenue for Cyclerion Therapeutics is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cyclerion Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYCN is 0.01%, an increase of 46.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 21,446K shares. The put/call ratio of CYCN is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Slate Path Capital holds 7,158K shares representing 16.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MFN Partners Management holds 3,389K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,779K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,138K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares, representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYCN by 49.74% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 837K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments that restore cognitive function. Cyclerion's lead program is CY6463, a novel, first-in-class, CNS-penetrant, sGC stimulator that modulates a key node in a fundamental CNS signaling network. The multidimensional pharmacology elicited by the stimulation of sGC has the potential to impact a broad range of CNS diseases. CY6463 has shown rapid improvement in biomarkers associated with cognitive impairment and is currently in clinical development for Alzheimer's Disease with Vascular pathology (ADv) and Mitochondrial Encephalomyopathy, Lactic Acidosis and Stroke-like episodes (MELAS).

