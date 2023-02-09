Fmr Increases Position in Crocs (CROX)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.20MM shares of Crocs, Inc. (CROX). This represents 13.278% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.92MM shares and 10.05% of the company, an increase in shares of 38.55% and an increase in total ownership of 3.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.98% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crocs is $129.43. The forecasts range from a low of $104.03 to a high of $162.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.98% from its latest reported closing price of $116.62.

The projected annual revenue for Crocs is $3,993MM, an increase of 24.92%. The projected annual EPS is $10.82, an increase of 17.42%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crocs. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CROX is 0.28%, an increase of 37.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.33% to 59,552K shares. The put/call ratio of CROX is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 2,674K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,628K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 13.42% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,802K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 44.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,748K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,729K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 48.70% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,718K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 74.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 494.46% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,605K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,063K shares, representing an increase of 33.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CROX by 125.15% over the last quarter.

Crocs Background Information

Crocs, Inc. is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contain Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step.

