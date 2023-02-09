Fmr Increases Position in CNX Coal Resources (CNXC)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.75MM shares of CNX Coal Resources LP (CNXC). This represents 14.999% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.92MM shares and 11.32% of the company, an increase in shares of 30.85% and an increase in total ownership of 3.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.08% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNX Coal Resources is $170.34. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $182.70. The average price target represents an increase of 16.08% from its latest reported closing price of $146.74.

The projected annual revenue for CNX Coal Resources is $6,873MM, an increase of 8.67%. The projected annual EPS is $12.85, an increase of 53.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 818 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Coal Resources. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNXC is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 48,773K shares. The put/call ratio of CNXC is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital International Investors holds 3,518K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,509K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 11.52% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,254K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 5.23% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,389K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,324K shares, representing an increase of 4.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 60.63% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,358K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 54.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,247K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 16.37% over the last quarter.

CNX Coal Resources Declares $0.28 Dividend

On September 28, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of October 27, 2022 received the payment on November 8, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $146.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.75%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.69%, the lowest has been 0.49%, and the highest has been 0.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.15 (n=63).

The current dividend yield is 0.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

