Fmr Increases Position in Civitas Solutions (CIVI)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.27MM shares of Civitas Solutions Inc. (CIVI). This represents 6.195% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.96MM shares and 5.93% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.37% and an increase in total ownership of 0.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.93% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Civitas Solutions is $82.88. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 26.93% from its latest reported closing price of $65.29.

The projected annual revenue for Civitas Solutions is $3,243MM, a decrease of 7.01%. The projected annual EPS is $12.23, a decrease of 13.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Civitas Solutions. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIVI is 0.37%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 93,864K shares. The put/call ratio of CIVI is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 21,399K shares representing 25.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company holds 11,644K shares representing 13.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,791K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,040K shares, representing a decrease of 32.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 16.20% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,849K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 24.85% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith & holds 1,815K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIVI by 8.13% over the last quarter.

Civitas Solutions Declares $0.46 Dividend

On May 4, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share ($1.85 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 14, 2022 received the payment on June 29, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $65.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.83%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.08%, the lowest has been 2.81%, and the highest has been 14.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.48 (n=77).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Civitas Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Civitas Resources, Inc. is Colorado’s first carbon neutral oil & gas producer and is focused on developing and producing crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in Colorado’s Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company is committed to pursuing compelling economic returns and cash flow while delivering best-in-class cost leadership and capital efficiency. Civitas is dedicated to safety, environmental responsibility, and implementing industry leading practices to create a positive local impact.

