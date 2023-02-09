Fmr Increases Position in Ciena (CIEN)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.91MM shares of Ciena Corporation (CIEN). This represents 6.003% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 8.89MM shares and 5.74% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.26% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.74% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ciena is $63.53. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents an increase of 28.74% from its latest reported closing price of $49.35.

The projected annual revenue for Ciena is $4,290MM, an increase of 18.10%. The projected annual EPS is $2.68, an increase of 164.54%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ciena. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 4.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIEN is 0.32%, an increase of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.68% to 166,456K shares. The put/call ratio of CIEN is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,463K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,478K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,412K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,912K shares, representing a decrease of 11.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 28.68% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,375K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,374K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,032K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,612K shares, representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 47.29% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,984K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,552K shares, representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIEN by 73.65% over the last quarter.

CIENA Background Information

Ciena is a networking systems, services and software company. The Company provides solutions that help its customers create the Adaptive Network™ in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, the Company builds the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale.

