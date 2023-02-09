Fmr Increases Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.45MM shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE). This represents 14.999% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 19.51MM shares and 13.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 20.22% and an increase in total ownership of 1.75% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.26% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings is $41.63. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 28.26% from its latest reported closing price of $32.46.

The projected annual revenue for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERE is 0.29%, an increase of 17.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.75% to 137,809K shares. The put/call ratio of CERE is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 60,632K shares representing 38.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 6,512K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,087K shares, representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERE by 26.79% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 5,806K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,915K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERE by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,769K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,296K shares, representing a decrease of 32.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERE by 53.21% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,313K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERE by 30.77% over the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling neuroscience diseases with a differentiated approach that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several pre-clinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson's, epilepsy, schizophrenia and substance use disorder. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations or potential acquisitions.

