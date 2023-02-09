Fmr Increases Position in Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.32MM shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH). This represents 9.608% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.82MM shares and 5.11% of the company, an increase in shares of 91.74% and an increase in total ownership of 4.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.27% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $124.95. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.27% from its latest reported closing price of $97.41.

The projected annual revenue for Celsius Holdings is $999MM, an increase of 72.21%. The projected annual EPS is $1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celsius Holdings. This is an increase of 87 owner(s) or 14.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CELH is 0.30%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 52,741K shares. The put/call ratio of CELH is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 3,617K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,508K shares, representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,439K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,686K shares, representing a decrease of 17.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 27.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,245K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,220K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 47.74% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,207K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,239K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CELH by 46.59% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,171K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

Celsius Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celsius Holdings, Inc., is a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS® and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS® has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. The five lines include, CELSIUS® Originals, CELSIUS HEAT™, CELSIUS® BCAA +Energy, CELSIUS® On-the-Go, and CELSIUS® Sweetened with Stevia. CELSIUS® has zero sugar, no preservatives, no aspartame, no high fructose corn syrup, and is non-GMO, with no artificial flavors or colors. The CELSIUS® line of products is Certified Kosher and Vegan. CELSIUS® is also soy and gluten-free and contains very little sodium. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. CELSIUS® is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick's Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw's and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.