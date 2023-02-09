Fmr Increases Position in Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.59MM shares of Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR). This represents 9.595% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 18.82MM shares and 8.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.43% and an increase in total ownership of 0.79% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.48% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caesars Entertainment is $69.05. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $107.10. The average price target represents an increase of 28.48% from its latest reported closing price of $53.74.

The projected annual revenue for Caesars Entertainment is $11,504MM, an increase of 8.61%. The projected annual EPS is $0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1098 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caesars Entertainment. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CZR is 0.34%, a decrease of 11.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 264,113K shares. The put/call ratio of CZR is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,897K shares representing 9.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,637K shares, representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 5.46% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 17,684K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,961K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 24.62% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 12,977K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,122K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,997K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,756K shares, representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CZR by 23.26% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 8,122K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.