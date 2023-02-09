Fmr Increases Position in Cabot (CBT)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.69MM shares of Cabot Corp (CBT). This represents 6.552% of the company.

In their previous filing dated April 10, 2015 they reported 0.36MM shares and 0.56% of the company, an increase in shares of 939.35% and an increase in total ownership of 5.99% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.83% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cabot is $89.25. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.83% from its latest reported closing price of $73.26.

The projected annual revenue for Cabot is $4,552MM, an increase of 5.35%. The projected annual EPS is $6.60, an increase of 80.89%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cabot. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBT is 0.22%, a decrease of 0.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.04% to 61,937K shares. The put/call ratio of CBT is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,908K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,133K shares, representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,156K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,077K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,961K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,247K shares, representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 8.56% over the last quarter.

Snyder Capital Management L P holds 1,789K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,565K shares, representing an increase of 12.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 8.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,681K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CBT by 5.94% over the last quarter.

Cabot Declares $0.37 Dividend

On January 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share ($1.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.37 per share.

At the current share price of $73.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.02%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 1.90%, and the highest has been 6.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.71 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.09 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Cabot Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

