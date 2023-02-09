Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.85% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brink's is $76.50. The forecasts range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 21.85% from its latest reported closing price of $62.78.

The projected annual revenue for Brink's is $4,984MM, an increase of 12.18%. The projected annual EPS is $6.85, an increase of 86.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brink's. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCO is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 53,757K shares. The put/call ratio of BCO is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,546K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,446K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 3,410K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares, representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 10.33% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 2,712K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,482K shares, representing an increase of 8.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 8.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,572K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 2,149K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,189K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCO by 15.53% over the last quarter.

Brink's Declares $0.20 Dividend

On September 21, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 4, 2022 received the payment on December 1, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $62.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.27%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.02%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Brink`s Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Brink’s Company is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Its customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations around the world. Its global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. Brink’s strong market position is supported by a leadership team with a proven track record of success, a long-term strategy to drive growth and the financial strength to continue to capture market share. Its culture of continuous improvement is supported by a global team dedicated to providing exceptional customer support.

