Fmr Increases Position in Brinker International (EAT)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.58MM shares of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT). This represents 14.951% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.23MM shares and 13.72% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.66% and an increase in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.16% Downside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brinker International is $33.34. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.16% from its latest reported closing price of $40.74.

The projected annual revenue for Brinker International is $4,074MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual EPS is $2.60, an increase of 53.70%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in Brinker International. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EAT is 0.12%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 52,162K shares. The put/call ratio of EAT is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,205K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares, representing an increase of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 20.48% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,128K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares, representing an increase of 28.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 74.15% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,453K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares, representing an increase of 32.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 79.40% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,860K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,347K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares, representing a decrease of 22.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EAT by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Brinker International Declares $0.38 Dividend

On January 29, 2020 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 5, 2020 received the payment on March 26, 2020. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $40.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.73%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.35%, the lowest has been 2.93%, and the highest has been 14.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.18 (n=121).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.00. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -1.00%.

Brinker International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of September 23, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,660 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,607 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

