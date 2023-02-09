Fmr Increases Position in Boston Beer (SAM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.53MM shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM). This represents 14.999% of the company.

In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 1.13MM shares and 11.05% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.91% and an increase in total ownership of 3.95% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.26% Downside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boston Beer is $335.69. The forecasts range from a low of $247.45 to a high of $432.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.26% from its latest reported closing price of $369.94.

The projected annual revenue for Boston Beer is $2,148MM, an increase of 7.89%. The projected annual EPS is $11.73, an increase of 438.81%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boston Beer. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SAM is 0.18%, an increase of 18.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 9,801K shares. The put/call ratio of SAM is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,372K shares representing 11.24% ownership of the company.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 400K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing an increase of 6.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 20.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 279K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 270K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 10.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 277K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 269K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SAM by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Boston Beer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Boston Beer Company is an American brewery founded in 1984. Their first brand of beer was named Samuel Adams after Founding Father Samuel Adams, an American revolutionary patriot. Since its founding, Boston Beer has started several other brands, and in 2019 completed a merger with Dogfish Head Brewery. The Boston Beer Company is the fourth largest brewer in the United States with products available throughout the United States and internationally.

