Fmr Increases Position in Berry Petroleum (BRY)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.27MM shares of Berry Petroleum Co (BRY). This represents 6.862% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.26MM shares and 5.33% of the company, an increase in shares of 23.64% and an increase in total ownership of 1.54% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.12% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berry Petroleum is $12.04. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 32.12% from its latest reported closing price of $9.11.

The projected annual revenue for Berry Petroleum is $801MM, a decrease of 9.02%. The projected annual EPS is $1.55, a decrease of 34.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berry Petroleum. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRY is 0.39%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.20% to 94,593K shares. The put/call ratio of BRY is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 11,622K shares representing 15.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 8,848K shares representing 11.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,200K shares, representing an increase of 75.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 319.65% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 7,213K shares representing 9.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,724K shares, representing an increase of 20.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 33.93% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 4,051K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,558K shares, representing an increase of 12.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 23.46% over the last quarter.

CarVal Investors holds 3,484K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,909K shares, representing a decrease of 12.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRY by 60.68% over the last quarter.

Berry Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berry is a publicly traded western United States independent upstream energy company with a focus on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves in the San Joaquin basin of California.

