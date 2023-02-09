Fmr Increases Position in Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.77MM shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM). This represents 11.024% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 5.99MM shares and 8.79% of the company, an increase in shares of 29.71% and an increase in total ownership of 2.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.69% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Beam Therapeutics is $79.56. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 80.69% from its latest reported closing price of $44.03.

The projected annual revenue for Beam Therapeutics is $44MM, a decrease of 52.24%. The projected annual EPS is -$5.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Beam Therapeutics. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEAM is 0.31%, a decrease of 11.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 65,495K shares. The put/call ratio of BEAM is 1.22, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 8,213K shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,491K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 1.27% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 6,304K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,753K shares, representing a decrease of 7.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 3,631K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,472K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 24.34% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 2,866K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,959K shares, representing a decrease of 38.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEAM by 2.47% over the last quarter.

MWG Management holds 2,347K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Beam Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Beam Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam's suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that enables precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This enables a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.