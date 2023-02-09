Fmr Increases Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.35MM shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB). This represents 8.989% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.99MM shares and 6.62% of the company, an increase in shares of 36.49% and an increase in total ownership of 2.37% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.20% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bar Harbor Bankshares is $33.66. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 8.20% from its latest reported closing price of $31.11.

The projected annual revenue for Bar Harbor Bankshares is $167MM, an increase of 14.04%. The projected annual EPS is $3.30, an increase of 13.88%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bar Harbor Bankshares. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHB is 0.07%, an increase of 9.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.98% to 9,090K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 675K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Charter Trust holds 467K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 10.54% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 427K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 1.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 412K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 375K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHB by 2.57% over the last quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Declares $0.26 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $31.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.51%, the lowest has been 2.49%, and the highest has been 6.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bar Harbor Bankshares is the parent company of its wholly owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Operating over 50 locations across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine and has more than $3.6 billion in assets. As a leading Northern New England community bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust offers a full range of personal and business banking services, as well as wealth management services through its subsidiaries Bar Harbor Trust Services and Charter Trust Company.

