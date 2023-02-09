Fmr Increases Position in Assurant (AIZ)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Assurant, Inc. (AIZ). This represents 6.562% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.37MM shares and 5.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.95% and an increase in total ownership of 0.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.30% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Assurant is $161.98. The forecasts range from a low of $134.33 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.30% from its latest reported closing price of $131.37.

The projected annual revenue for Assurant is $10,860MM, an increase of 6.54%. The projected annual EPS is $12.77, an increase of 151.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1110 funds or institutions reporting positions in Assurant. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIZ is 0.20%, a decrease of 14.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 57,714K shares. The put/call ratio of AIZ is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,457K shares representing 10.33% ownership of the company.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,615K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,147K shares, representing an increase of 17.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 51.35% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 2,100K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,856K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 90.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,589K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIZ by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Assurant Declares $0.70 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 will receive the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $131.37 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.13%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.04%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 3.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Assurant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Assurant, Inc. is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

