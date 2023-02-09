Fmr Increases Position in Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.97MM shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT). This represents 6.184% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 0.90MM shares and 3.44% of the company, an increase in shares of 229.36% and an increase in total ownership of 2.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,316.67% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Applied Therapeutics is $15.30. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 1,316.67% from its latest reported closing price of $1.08.

The projected annual revenue for Applied Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 74 owner(s) or 49.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APLT is 0.01%, a decrease of 55.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.67% to 24,794K shares. The put/call ratio of APLT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Franklin Resources holds 4,775K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,250K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 3,213K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,358K shares, representing a decrease of 35.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 26.26% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 2,640K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,335K shares, representing a decrease of 26.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 36.85% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,720K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,835K shares, representing a decrease of 64.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APLT by 43.65% over the last quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company's lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant aldose reductase inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of Galactosemia, a rare pediatric metabolic disease. The Company initiated a pivotal Phase 1/2 clinical trial in June 2019, read out positive top-line biomarker data in adult Galactosemia patients in January 2020 and announced full data from the trial in April 2020. A pediatric Galactosemia study commenced in June 2020. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI that is being developed for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The Company initiated a Phase 3 registrational study in DbCM in September 2019. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

