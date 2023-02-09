Fmr Increases Position in Amphenol (APH)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 53.74MM shares of Amphenol Corporation (APH). This represents 9.029% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.56MM shares and 7.95% of the company, an increase in shares of 12.99% and an increase in total ownership of 1.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.54% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Amphenol is $87.41. The forecasts range from a low of $65.11 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.54% from its latest reported closing price of $81.28.

The projected annual revenue for Amphenol is $12,932MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual EPS is $3.08, a decrease of 3.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1782 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphenol. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to APH is 0.43%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 642,261K shares. The put/call ratio of APH is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 25,174K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,574K shares, representing a decrease of 5.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 53.17% over the last quarter.

FCNTX - Fidelity Contrafund holds 21,214K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,324K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 10.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,766K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,585K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in APH by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 17,541K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,186K shares, representing an increase of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,581K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,359K shares, representing a decrease of 46.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in APH by 58.97% over the last quarter.

Amphenol Declares $0.21 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 12, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

At the current share price of $81.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.00%, the lowest has been 0.73%, and the highest has been 1.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.68%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Amphenol Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Military, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks.

