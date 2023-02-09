Fmr Increases Position in America's Car-Mart (CRMT)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.58MM shares of America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT). This represents 9.091% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.37MM shares and 5.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 56.16% and an increase in total ownership of 3.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.46% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for America's Car-Mart is $71.40. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 22.46% from its latest reported closing price of $92.08.

The projected annual revenue for America's Car-Mart is $1,431MM, an increase of 7.01%. The projected annual EPS is $4.90, a decrease of 48.17%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in America's Car-Mart. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRMT is 0.13%, a decrease of 13.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.70% to 6,219K shares. The put/call ratio of CRMT is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnolia Group holds 726K shares representing 11.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares, representing an increase of 19.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRMT by 33.18% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 435K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMT by 35.97% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 243K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMT by 4.99% over the last quarter.

FSCRX - Fidelity Small Cap Discovery Fund holds 200K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 175K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRMT by 34.31% over the last quarter.

Americas Car Mart Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

America's Car-Mart, Inc. operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the 'Integrated Auto Sales and Finance' segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

